Are single-player games dead? The question comes up plenty as online games proliferate and once-great studios are devastated by layoffs in a frequently changing, shifting industry. But, as many games dodge roll out of the gaming crater that is November thanks to GTA 6's launch – there's also never been a better time to celebrate the single-player game, and what a massive success they can still be.
The state of single-player gaming can wax and wane, and it's been a hot topic of conversation ever since EA themselves declared them "finished" back in 2010, back when live service was beginning to dominate and almost every single-player game had a multiplayer component of some sort.
It's heartening to see big investments like GTA 6 and Ocarina of Time remake pay off. Even if they're such gigantic cultural icons that it feels obvious that players would show up, it's still not something I take completely for granted. I hope that those logging back in for single-player adventures like these two will stick around and remember the joys of solo play for other, less obvious games once they're looking for more. And, even though they're both games in well-known series, I'm also pleased at just how different GTA 6 and Ocarina are while still both finding recent success – a mature crime caper sandbox and a fairy tale adventure for kids (and big kids like me).
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Sure, I've had plenty of great gaming moments playing with friends deep into the night. But, equally precious to me are the times I've been lost in digital worlds on my own, the flickering of a TV pulling me into deep immersion with characters, worlds, and stories that have left a mark on my own soul, that I reflect on day-to-day. The joy of gaming as a medium is the breadth of experiences they can offer, resonating with me just like a good movie or book could while also providing spaces to chill out with pals.
So, is single-player gaming dead? Not even close. This November, it's more alive than ever.
Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
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