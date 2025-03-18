Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"
"Use your imagination"
As Larian Studios wraps up its work to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3, CEO Swen Vincke has shared some much-needed wisdom with the broader gaming community – no, single-player games are not "dead."
Vincke makes the declaration in a recent online post, explaining that people just need to "use your imagination" and try to see the bigger picture – single-player games are still very much alive indeed, but, unsurprisingly, they've got to be good to actually gain significant traction. "That time of the year again when big single-player games are declared dead," writes the lead. "Use your imagination. They're not. They just have to be good."
That time of the year again when big single player games are declared dead. Use your imagination.They're not. They just have to be good.March 18, 2025
The Baldur's Gate 3 director's statement rings especially true in an era arguably boasting the best RPGs to date, from Larian's own 2023 banger to more recent releases like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and a personal favorite of mine from last year, Metaphor: ReFantazio. There's also Avowed, an immersive single-player gem from renowned studio Obsidian Entertainment our review describes as filling "a first-person void" within the genre.
There's more to come from Larian Studios after the Baldur's Gate 3 developers wrap up their work on Patch 8, too, with the company previously admitting it's placing its "full attention" on its next RPG – which, while it won't be Baldur's Gate 4, doesn't mean a sequel isn't also coming. After all, Dungeons & Dragons' parent company Hasbro stated that it's currently "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game.
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected