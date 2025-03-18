Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian Studios lead Swen Vincke declares that single-player games are, in fact, not "dead" at all – "they just have to be good"

As Larian Studios wraps up its work to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 , CEO Swen Vincke has shared some much-needed wisdom with the broader gaming community – no, single-player games are not "dead."

Vincke makes the declaration in a recent online post , explaining that people just need to "use your imagination" and try to see the bigger picture – single-player games are still very much alive indeed, but, unsurprisingly, they've got to be good to actually gain significant traction. "That time of the year again when big single-player games are declared dead," writes the lead. "Use your imagination. They're not. They just have to be good."

That time of the year again when big single player games are declared dead. Use your imagination.They're not. They just have to be good.March 18, 2025

The Baldur's Gate 3 director's statement rings especially true in an era arguably boasting the best RPGs to date, from Larian's own 2023 banger to more recent releases like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and a personal favorite of mine from last year, Metaphor: ReFantazio . There's also Avowed , an immersive single-player gem from renowned studio Obsidian Entertainment our review describes as filling "a first-person void" within the genre.

There's more to come from Larian Studios after the Baldur's Gate 3 developers wrap up their work on Patch 8, too, with the company previously admitting it's placing its "full attention" on its next RPG – which, while it won't be Baldur's Gate 4, doesn't mean a sequel isn't also coming. After all, Dungeons & Dragons' parent company Hasbro stated that it's currently "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game.

Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"