Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
And I'd be so here for it
As Larian Studios gears up to release the long-awaited Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3, fans are remaining as creative as ever with projects like custom campaigns and short animations for the RPG – one of which has caught the developers' attention.
The animation in question, an 18-second-long clip of party banter shared between beloved Baldur's Gate 3 companions Karlach and Shadowheart, was created by 2D animator Claire. It features dialogue between the two characters including the accompanying in-game voice acting from Jennifer English and Samantha Béart, as Karlach tells a concerned Shadowheart that "it might be all downhill from here."
As a hardened Baldur's Gate 3 stan myself, I replayed the animation about a million times and walked away wishing there were more – and it seems I'm not the only one. The official Baldur's Gate 3 account responded to the video calling it "absolutely brilliant," with Larian publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse leaving a separate reply himself in which he praises Claire's "great" clip.
- Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
- Custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns with "levels and lands comparable to the Skyrim modding community" could come "this year," says one of the RPG's experienced modders
I maintain that a mature BG3 cartoon series would pop the fuck off if someone continued our legacy of those shorts. (This is great). https://t.co/qeJQkM7OAZMarch 17, 2025
"I maintain that a mature BG3 cartoon series would pop the fuck off if someone continued our legacy of those shorts," writes Douse. "This is great." Other fans agree, too, with one suggesting a show from "the people behind Castlevania" – an idea that I would certainly get behind. For now, however, I'll personally be keeping an eye on Claire's social media in case more party banter-oriented animations drop.
There's no better way to gear up for Patch 8 than by reacquainting oneself with why the community fell in love with the Baldur's Gate 3 cast in the first place, I'd say – and with actors like Shadowheart's own stating they'd be "open" to returning for another RPG and Hasbro previously admitting it's "talking to lots of partners" about Baldur's Gate 4, we might even get to experience it all over again someday.
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
WizKids to bring us D&D Baldur's Gate city builder board game in Summer 2025, and preorders are far cheaper than I expected
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager