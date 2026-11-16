Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond – see the first look now

It's official. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. After years of speculation and months of final screen tests, it's been confirmed that The Batman star will take on the iconic role.
His first appearance will be in Bond 26, directed by Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve. No date has been set for that yet, but it's likely a few years away yet. But, courtesy of the James Bond Twitter account, we have a first look at Pattinson as Bond.
Pattinson joins the long line of James Bond stars, played previously by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. The latter left the role after 2021's No Time to Die, meaning it's been five years of speculation about who could play the part.
The final round of auditions for 007 were reportedly betweenJosh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Robert Pattinson, and Nicholas Hoult. Pattinson and Hoult were apparently last minute additions to the screen tests after Amazon MGM Studios were split on the decision for the role.
Now it's been cast, everything is moving full speed ahead towards Bond 26. It's a responsibility that Villeneuve has said he is taking very seriously. "We can't f*** it up," he told GQ recently. "The truth is, we do not have the choice. We have to succeed. We have to honor the legacy, we have to honor the tradition, and there's a ton of Bond fans out there – I'm one of them – and I want this movie to be good, and I will work very hard to make sure we honor that responsibility."
All eyes will be on the return of 007 too as this will mark the first film in the franchise released under Amazon's new ownership and will be the first movie produced under Heyman Films and Pascal Pictures, overseen by David Heyman and Amy Pascal.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.