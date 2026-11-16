GTA 6 streaming restrictions in China apparently don't allow any grand theft auto

GTA 6's apparent streaming rules in China effectively turn the game into a sightseeing simulator, and presumably severely restrict story playthroughs.
Despite GTA 6 not actually releasing in mainland China – with many likely to import the game's Hong Kong release – Yahoo Taiwan reports (via machine translation) that Douyin (Mainland China and Hong Kong's version of TikTok) has acquired the rights to stream GTA 6 in China. This seems to have coincided with Rockstar opening a Douyin account to advertise pre-loading for the game on the platform.
However, this was followed by TikTok reportedly releasing a series of guidelines for anyone keen to stream the game. While the guidelines were not released to the public, a TikTok creator has apparently revealed them by sharing a URL from a domain owned by Douyin and TikTok creator ByteDance. However, access to the document was reportedly disabled once reports about its content emerged.
Obviously, GTA is known for its violence, drugs, sex, and all flavors of debauchery the player can partake in as part of its open world. But these supposed guidelines apparently prohibit players from livestreaming aspects of the game like stealing cars (grand theft auto, if you will), attacking civilians, using emojis, wearing revealing clothing, and fighting police officers. On top of that, it's requested that players black out the screen or adjust its color to avoid showing bloodshed. A reportedly leaked part of the document shows similar color-changing being used for Resident Evil Requiem.
Obviously, this has been somewhat clowned on, as without all of that, what does GTA 6 have left? With people reportedly joking that it turns the game into a good morals simulator while questioning whether any of the story will even be playable under these restrictions, given that Lucia and Jason are seemingly in constant conflict with the police. That being said, Rockstar has said that GTA 6 will "provide mechanisms that encourage" empathy in the game, so perhaps it won't be too far off for some people's playthroughs.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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