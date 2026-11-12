Bond director Denis Villeneuve says he takes the responsibility of bringing the next 007 to the screen "very seriously": "We can't f*** it up"

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Denis Villeneuve has no intention of getting Bond wrong

Casino Royale
(Image credit: Eon)
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While we wait to find out the identity of the next James Bond, director Denis Villeneuve has touched on the responsibility of bringing 007 back to the screen for a new era. And he says, in no uncertain terms, "We can't f*** it up."

Speaking to GQ, Villeneuve was asked when filming begins on the 26th official Bond movie. And while he understandably deflected that question given they haven't even cast a Bond yet, Villeneuve did go on to talk about how seriously he takes the responsibility of his position.

"All the crew on Bond takes that responsibility very seriously, and we know that we cannot make mistake[s]. I was about to [say] we can't fuck it up. The truth is, we do not have the choice. We have to succeed. We have to honor the legacy, we have to honor the tradition, and there's a ton of Bond fans out there – I'm one of them – and I want this movie to be good, and I will work very hard to make sure we honor that responsibility."

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Villeneuve sounds dead serious in the clip above, and given his track record in the last 10+ years, it's difficult to imagine a better person for the job. As for the all-important casting decision, all Villeneuve had to say was that it's "in the process" and "we are pushing the gas," but reports suggest there could be an official announcement before the end of the month, so it's possible a decision has already been made.

There are seemingly five finalists for the most coveted job in movies, with Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor among them. Late last week, it was revealed that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have also screen-tested, so whoever wins out will have triumphed over stiff competition.

As for Villeneuve, in little over a month the third and final instalment in his Dune trilogy hits screens with the release of Dune 3. While reviews aren't out yet, Paul Atreides star Timothée Chalamet has said he's "absolutely satisfied" with the movie's ending, telling The New York Times, "It didn't feel like the bar dropped at all." Bond hopeful and Dune 3 co-star Robert Pattinson also revealed a mind-blowing fact: there was a "350-foot-long model of a sandworm" on set.

Bond 26 does not currently have a release date. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies heading your way this year and beyond.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

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