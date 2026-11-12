While we wait to find out the identity of the next James Bond, director Denis Villeneuve has touched on the responsibility of bringing 007 back to the screen for a new era. And he says, in no uncertain terms, "We can't f*** it up."
Speaking to GQ, Villeneuve was asked when filming begins on the 26th official Bond movie. And while he understandably deflected that question given they haven't even cast a Bond yet, Villeneuve did go on to talk about how seriously he takes the responsibility of his position.
"All the crew on Bond takes that responsibility very seriously, and we know that we cannot make mistake[s]. I was about to [say] we can't fuck it up. The truth is, we do not have the choice. We have to succeed. We have to honor the legacy, we have to honor the tradition, and there's a ton of Bond fans out there – I'm one of them – and I want this movie to be good, and I will work very hard to make sure we honor that responsibility."
Villeneuve sounds dead serious in the clip above, and given his track record in the last 10+ years, it's difficult to imagine a better person for the job. As for the all-important casting decision, all Villeneuve had to say was that it's "in the process" and "we are pushing the gas," but reports suggest there could be an official announcement before the end of the month, so it's possible a decision has already been made.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.