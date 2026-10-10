James Bond will return in comic book form written by Grant Morrison

We may still be waiting to hear which new star will take on the license to kill, but equally great news about 007 reveals a new comic book series is on the cards, and they've got a mastermind to handle it all. Grant Morrison, the brilliant comic book writer behind one of the greatest Superman comics ever, All-Star Superman, and the co-creator of Damien Wayne, has been announced to handle a new series of adventures in partnership with IDW and Ian Fleming Publications.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, IDW CEO Davidi Jonas said, “Pairing a renowned franchise like James Bond with the visionary writer Grant Morrison is a perfect example of IDW doing what it does best with licensed properties. Our goal isn’t to simply provide supplemental and optional stories. We strive to take radical swings which celebrate and stay true to the very qualities that make the franchise special while also reinventing it for the modern comic book landscape.”
Morrison also shared thoughts on taking charge of the legendary super spy, and it sounds like a dream come true. "I’ve been a James Bond fan for as long as I can remember and this opportunity to put my own stamp on a British character as iconic as King Arthur, Robin Hood or Sherlock Holmes was too good to miss."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
The new six-part adventure is titled Sunbreaker and currently has no artist assigned to the project. Morrison revealed that the new story "attempts to create a definitive Bond story featuring everything fans love about the character and his world, while adding a whole lot more."
Morrison will take MI6's best employee into unforeseen territory and introduce him to new villains who could earn their place among the likes of Goldfinger and Blofeld in this alternative format. “Expect to see James Bond in a few unfamiliar situations, facing unfamiliar foes, in a world very like our own as reflected in a deadly funhouse mirror – a world of intrigue, violence, double cross and deception. A world through which James Bond glides like a killer shark among minnows. Charismatic, ruthless, unstoppable.”
No release dates are confirmed yet, but we'll keep an eye out for when Bond busts loose in comic book form. As for 007 big-screen adventures, check out our ranking of Bond movies here.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.