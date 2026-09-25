Black Friday Warhammer deals 2026 are storming onto the scene, here are the best early discounts

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Black Friday Warhammer deals will be arriving like drop pods onto a battlefield before we know it. Price cuts on miniatures, army sets, rulebooks, and more typically enact a pincer movement on our wallets throughout Fall, so now's the time to prepare.
If you're looking to score some pricey plastic at the best possible price, the GamesRadar+ team and I are here to help. We've been tracking sales like this for years so have got all the advice you need to take full advantage of 2026's Black Friday Warhammer deals. It's all to play for; I'm expecting bargains on everything from Warhammer 40K to paints.
You won't even have to wait until November to get a bargain; even though official Black Friday Warhammer deals won't kick off for a few weeks, the savings have already started to appear. Think of these like a vanguard before the full army's arrival...
This is a new version for what is hands down Warhammer's most popular kit, so being able to get it for almost $10 less ahead of launch is a bargain. I don't think it's ever been available for less, either.
Want to save as much as possible and get into Warhammer 40K with style? This box set provides absolutely everything you need to start playing, from core rules and accessories like cards to two full armies. This isn't a record low price, but it's better than I've seen elsewhere.
Black Friday always takes place on the final Friday of November, which means that this year's sale occurrs on November 27, 2026. However, they aren't limited to a single day; they tend to begin a couple of weeks before and are roll into December.
Does Games Workshop run Black Friday Warhammer deals?
You're unlikely to find Black Friday Warhammer deals at Games Workshop, because the company doesn't traditionally offer sales. 2026 could be the year I'm proven wrong, of course, but if previous years are anything to go by, we won't be seeing price cuts there. Rather, they more commonly offer bonuses such as the 'Earn as you Spend' promotion for anyone signed up to the GW newsletter.
The best place to find actual Black Friday Warhammer deals would be smaller, independent stockists. The likes of Miniature Market in the US or the UK's Magic Madhouse are always discounting GW products, and there's no way in hell they won't be doing the same thing again for this year's sale.
Do retailers like Amazon run Black Friday Warhammer deals?
Yes, big retailers like Amazon and Walmart do run discounts on Warhammer over Black Friday. While their range isn't as broad (the more mainstream the product is, the more likely you are to find it), you can practically guarantee some money off starter sets for both Age of Sigmar and 40K. These are some of the few items that always seem to be in stock no matter what, so a reduction is basically guaranteed - it certainly has been over the past several years.
Where will the best Black Friday Warhammer deals be?
If you're eager to stay one step ahead in this year's Black Friday Warhammer deals (which is very sensible, and I salute your preparedness), be sure to watch out for the following retailers. They tend to be the most reliable bets in terms of savings.
However, remember that independent stores in the US and UK are much better off in terms of discounts than larger equivalents such as Amazon. Although stock can be more of an issue with these smaller businesses, they almost always manage to offer a price cut on the latest and greatest products. Along with ever-reliable sources such as Miniature Market in the US or Wayland Games in the UK, there are a whole host of alternatives available if you know where to look.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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