Black Friday Warhammer deals 2026 are storming onto the scene, here are the best early discounts

Black Friday Warhammer deals will be arriving like drop pods onto a battlefield before we know it. Price cuts on miniatures, army sets, rulebooks, and more typically enact a pincer movement on our wallets throughout Fall, so now's the time to prepare.

If you're looking to score some pricey plastic at the best possible price, the GamesRadar+ team and I are here to help. We've been tracking sales like this for years so have got all the advice you need to take full advantage of 2026's Black Friday Warhammer deals. It's all to play for; I'm expecting bargains on everything from Warhammer 40K to paints.

You won't even have to wait until November to get a bargain; even though official Black Friday Warhammer deals won't kick off for a few weeks, the savings have already started to appear. Think of these like a vanguard before the full army's arrival...

UK

Best Warhammer deals ahead of Black Friday

Save $46.01 Games Workshop Games Workshop Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon: was $295 now $248.99 at Amazon Want to save as much as possible and get into Warhammer 40K with style? This box set provides absolutely everything you need to start playing, from core rules and accessories like cards to two full armies. This isn't a record low price, but it's better than I've seen elsewhere.

Black Friday Warhammer deals FAQ

(Image credit: Future/Benjamin Abbott)

When will the Black Friday Warhammer deals begin? Black Friday always takes place on the final Friday of November, which means that this year's sale occurrs on November 27, 2026. However, they aren't limited to a single day; they tend to begin a couple of weeks before and are roll into December.

Does Games Workshop run Black Friday Warhammer deals? You're unlikely to find Black Friday Warhammer deals at Games Workshop, because the company doesn't traditionally offer sales. 2026 could be the year I'm proven wrong, of course, but if previous years are anything to go by, we won't be seeing price cuts there. Rather, they more commonly offer bonuses such as the 'Earn as you Spend' promotion for anyone signed up to the GW newsletter.



The best place to find actual Black Friday Warhammer deals would be smaller, independent stockists. The likes of Miniature Market in the US or the UK's Magic Madhouse are always discounting GW products, and there's no way in hell they won't be doing the same thing again for this year's sale.

Do retailers like Amazon run Black Friday Warhammer deals? Yes, big retailers like Amazon and Walmart do run discounts on Warhammer over Black Friday. While their range isn't as broad (the more mainstream the product is, the more likely you are to find it), you can practically guarantee some money off starter sets for both Age of Sigmar and 40K. These are some of the few items that always seem to be in stock no matter what, so a reduction is basically guaranteed - it certainly has been over the past several years.

Want to prepare for other savings? Don't miss the upcoming Black Friday Magic: The Gathering deals and the Black Friday Pokemon card deals.