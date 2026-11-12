New Fable gameplay seemingly brings back an OG Fable enemy

Playground Games is ramping up its marketing efforts for its upcoming Fable revival, and a new gameplay showcase seems to confirm the return of enemy Nymphs, which we haven't seen since the original Fable back in 2004.
The new Official Quest Gameplay trailer, released as part of Xbox's 25th anniversary shenanigans, shows a darker side to Albion than we're used to seeing, and I mean that literally. After cranking up the brightness on my monitor, I could see that the footage shows a female hero character seeking out her village's mysterious assailant with the help of a character named Arden. Tracing the attacker's path leads the duo through a heavily wooded forest with giant thorny vines and eventually, a confrontation with some familiar-looking foes outside a cave entrance.
Fable - Official Quest Gameplay | XBOX 25th Anniversary - YouTube
Again, everything is dark in this trailer, but from what I can tell these fellas look a whole lot like the Wood Nymphs, which are one of two species of fairy-like creatures, the other being Water Nymphs, from OG Fable back in the day. They're referred to as "cursed monsters" in the quest log, but c'mon, those are fairies. They're little magical winged humanoids with big heads and tree bark-like skin, and they flutter around in clouds of colorful orbs and shoot ethereal projectiles your way. If that isn't a Wood Nymph, well then I don't know what a Wood Nymph is. And believe me, I know a thing or two about Wood Nymphs.
Anyway, otherwise the trailer is fairly unremarkable. Not in a bad way, just in a way that doesn't reveal anything super new or exciting to talk about, which makes sense considering we're just a few short months away from getting to play the game. Fable is out on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 23.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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