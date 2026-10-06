Fable creator was "a little bit worried" about the upcoming reboot at first, but now he "can't wait" to play: "I'm going to be first in the line"

Fable creator Peter Molyneux might not be working on Playground Games' upcoming reboot, but his separation from the RPG means that he's excited to experience it for the first time "as a gamer."
Speaking to PCGamesN in a new interview, Molyneux – the former founder and CEO of Lionhead Studios and now the founder and creative director at 22Cans – is asked for his thoughts on Fable as it gets closer and closer to its release next year.
"It makes me immensely proud that a game that I loved to be involved with is continuing; that's my first, overwhelming emotion," Molyneux says, adding, "I really have loved watching how their game has evolved."
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He admits that the RPG's first proper trailer – that is, the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase one starring British comedian Richard Ayoade – had him feeling "a little bit worried about it, it seemed a little too fairytale-ish." Since then though, he's been "very encouraged" by Playground Games' latest gameplay footage.
"They're keeping a lot of what made Fable different and special," Molyneux says. "Still curious about the alignment system, and how that visually affects the world, but I'm going to be first in the line to play it; I can assure you of that."
As a developer, Molyneux says that he'll inevitably "end up playing whichever game I'm making hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of times." But heading into the new Fable, he's about to have a very different experience.
"In one way, this version of Fable will be the first Fable I've really played as a gamer," he notes. "And that's going to be absolutely fascinating to play. I can't wait."
Molyneux has previously expressed how "emotional" he felt when he saw Fable's trailer, to the point "I just felt myself tearing up" because "this thing that we created, it's going to live, it's going to carry on." At the time, he noted how "there was a slight antiseptic feel about it," but that the devs had "months and months to build in that character and almost that dirtiness that you want in the world." Clearly, a few months on from this, he's a lot more satisfied with how it's looking.
"Fable's original combat has a legacy of being quite approachable," so the RPG's devs don't want to change that with the new game.