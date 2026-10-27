New KPop Demon Hunters choreography video reunites us with HUNTR/X after the events of the Netflix film, with more on the way

Over a year after the movie was released on Netflix, HUNTR/X has returned in a new KPop Demon Hunters clip.
In the video, which you can watch below, the girl group performs the choreography for their song 'How It's Done.' That's particularly exciting, since the choreography isn't included in the film – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey are taking down a plane full of demons as they perform the song, instead. Thanks to the markings on Rumi in the new footage, we can tell that this is set after the events of the film, too.
That's not all, either, as Netflix has revealed more videos will be coming throughout the week for 'Golden,' 'Takedown,' 'Soda Pop,' and 'Your Idol.' We'll also get to see the choreographers Nain, Leejung Lee, and K-Tigers performing the dances in separate videos. So, if your Halloween costume is KPop Demon Hunters inspired, now you can show off some dance moves, too.
KPop Demon Hunters 2 is also in the works, but it's going to take a while to arrive. The film is slated for a 2029 release, and, unusually for a Netflix film, it will be arriving in theaters, too. "When the KPop Demon Hunters sequel comes, you can expect a very broad theatrical release," Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has shared.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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