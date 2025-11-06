KPop Demon Hunters 2: everything we know about the Netflix sequel

It's happening: KPop Demon Hunters 2 is in the works. The news has been expected since the film debuted on Netflix in June 2025, though it's taken a few months to arrive.

The movie has become not only Netflix's biggest film, but its biggest release full stop. The film has racked up over 400 million views and counting, while multiple songs from the soundtrack have taken the world by storm and are still charting. That makes this sequel one of our most anticipated upcoming movies.

Below, we've rounded up everything there is to know about KPop Demon Hunters 2 so far, including the release window, when we might see a trailer, what the plot might cover, and more. So, if you're a Huntr/x fan, grab your lightstick and head below to get completely up to speed. You can also fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters 2 will arrive sometime in 2029. That's a long way away, but animation typically has a lengthy production schedule. In the meantime, though, we might get an animated prequel short.

It's also worth noting that the sequel hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix. But, Bloomberg, who broke the news, is a reliable outlet, and other trade publications like Variety have picked up the news since. So, we can take it as 99 per cent confirmed.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 trailer: when could we get one?

(Image credit: Netflix)

We're very unlikely to see a KPop Demon Hunters 2 trailer until much closer to release, most likely in 2028 or 2029. But, considering how big the first film is, we could get a tease of some kind soon – maybe concept art to officially announce the sequel, or a still from the sequel as a first look, for example.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nobody has been confirmed for KPop Demon Hunters 2 just yet, but we're willing to bet the core cast will return. That means Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo as the speaking voices of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami as the trio's singing voices. Ken Jeong is also likely to return as Huntr/x's manager Bobby. Yunjin Kim could also be back as Celine.

On the demonic side of things, depending on the direction the plot goes, we could see Ahn Hyo-seop back as Jinu's speaking voice and Andrew Choi as his singing voice, along with Lee Byung-hun as big bad Gwi-Ma.

So, the potential cast so far looks like this:

Arden Cho – Rumi (speaking)

– Rumi (speaking) EJAE – Rumi (singing)

– Rumi (singing) May Hong – Mira (speaking)

– Mira (speaking) Audrey Nuna – Mira (singing)

– Mira (singing) Ji-young Yoo – Zoey (speaking)

– Zoey (speaking) Rei Ami – Zoey (singing)

– Zoey (singing) Ken Jeong – Bobby

– Bobby Yunjin Kim – Celine

– Celine Ahn Hyo-seop – Jinu (speaking)

– Jinu (speaking) Andrew Choi – Jinu (singing)

– Jinu (singing) Lee Byung-hun – Gwi-Ma

KPop Demon Hunters 2 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first KPop Demon Hunters movie ended with Huntr/x sealing the Honmoon and defeating Gwi-Ma and the Saja Boys. Tragically, that meant Jinu was also sealed behind the barrier, despite Rumi's attempts to save him.

There are plenty of directions the plot of the sequel could go from there. Rumi has been exposed as part-demon, so a follow-up could explore the demonic side of her heritage, as her father is so far a mystery.

Huntr/x also created a new Honmoon, but since it wasn't gold, we can guess that means demons could break into the human world again – opening the door for the return of both Jinu and Gwi-Ma.

The plot could also dive more into the whole concept of the generations of demon hunters that came before Huntr/x, which we get a brief glimpse of in the first movie's opening.

We could also learn more about Zoey and Mira. "We've set up so much for potential backstory," co-director Maggie Kang told told Variety. "Obviously, there's a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there's only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes. This was Rumi's story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn't the movie for those stories."

And, of course, we can also expect the sequel to have another stellar soundtrack to rival the likes of "Golden" and "Your Idol." We can hardly wait...

That's a wrap on KPop Demon Hunters 2. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the biggest movie release dates or the best anime to watch now.