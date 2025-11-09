We might be waiting 4 years for KPop Demon Hunters 2, but fans of the Netflix movie believe that's a good thing: "Quality content takes time to make!"

Great animation takes time, and that goes double for anything the quality of the beguiling KPop Demon Hunters. Netflix and Sony’s bubbly fusion of pop music and fantastical action has taken the world by storm, ensuring a sequel. Sadly, we won’t see the follow-up for some time, but fans know that’s for the better.

The belief currently is that Kpop Demon Hunters 2 won't arrive until 2029. In the meantime, the film has become Netflix's most successful movie ever, taking on the box office with sing-along screenings aplenty around the world.

From here, 2029 seems like ages away, but it's important to get Huntrix's next chapter just right. "I'm kinda glad they’re at least taking their time with it and not rushing one out. Quality content takes time to make," says one Redditor upon reading the news.

“Golden” Official Lyric Video | KPop Demon Hunters | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

"The original film took seven years from pitch to release. By comparison, four years is pretty quick," says another. "I can be frustrated at having to wait, but still absolutely want them to take as much time as they need to so they're not overworking people, and so that they release the best possible version of the product they want to make."

People are hoping the longer pipeline will inspire the creative team to avoid clichés as well. "I DON'T want to see Rumi's dad or a Huntrix origin story, or some other lazy corporate Hollywood sequel," adds another Reddit commenter. "I want to see something actually original, like Huntrix battle a sentient ice cream snowstorm on Mars using opera songs or something."

The first film did indeed take the better part of a decade to reach our screen, creator and co-director Maggie Kang first batting around the concept in 2018. Eventually, Sony took it on board, then Netflix became the release platform. In June of this year, Kpop Demon Hunters arrived on the service, and it's become a phenomenon since, establishing a dedicated fanbase who'll wait as long as needed.

