KPop Demon Hunters gets a sing-along theatrical release as it hits number 2 on the all-time Netflix streaming charts
You'll soon be able to see KPop Demon Hunters in theaters, and sing along to every note of the animated movie's pitch-perfect music
Netflix's original animated movie KPop Demon Hunters is officially the streamer's most watched original animated movie of all time, and it's now second among all of Netflix's English language streaming films with over 180 million views. Now that tremendous popularity is bringing KPop Demon Hunters to theaters for a very limited release (via Tudum). But it's not just a theatrical release of the movie - it's a sing-along edition that invites moviegoers to join in with the songs of Kpop Demon Hunters.
KPop Demon Hunters is only the latest in a growing trend of the theatrical sing-along rereleases, including Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Minecraft Movie, and of course Wicked. As pretty much everybody (hopefully) knows, it's usually a faux pas to talk loudly in a movie theater, let alone belt it out at the top of your lungs. But there's something that is incredibly fun about bonding with fellow fans as you all sing beloved songs together.
The songs of KPop Demon Hunters are performed by artists including pEJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga; with TEDDY, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Ian Eisendrath among the soundtrack’s producers. The songs were written by TEDDY, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas, while Marcelo Zarvos composed the original score.
As one might imagine, the music of KPop Demon Hunters is a core part of the film, which, true to its title, follows a world-famous KPop group who moonlight as monster hunters.
KPop Demon Hunters returns to theaters August 23 and 24, with tickets going on sale starting August 13. While we wait, dig into the rest of our list of the 25 best movies to watch on Netflix right now.
