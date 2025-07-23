KPop Demon Hunters has made Netflix history by breaking an unlikely record 5 weeks after its release

KPop Demon Hunters' Netflix domination is showing no signs of slowing down, with the animated movie hitting a major milestone for the streamer.

"KPop Demon Hunters just made Netflix history!" the official account shared. "It's the first Netflix film ever to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week of release."

KPop Demon Hunters was released on June 20, and while it scored a pretty modest debut of 9.2 million views, it pulled in a massive 25.8 million views for the week of July 14 to July 20, according to Netflix's own data. That's up from the week before (24.2 million), and up from the week before that, too (22.7 million).

In total, the movie currently boasts 106.1 million views, which is just shy of what it needs to break into the all time English-language top 10 (at least 137.3 million). With around 60 days of tracking left in its viewing period, it looks like KPop Demon Hunters could crack the all timer list after all.

It's not just on Netflix that the movie is winning people over, either, with Huntrix's "Golden" recently hitting number one on the Billboard Global 200, and multiple other songs from the soundtrack making it onto the chart, too.

The movie follows fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix, who keep the world safe from demons with their music. But, they're challenged by a new boy band, Saja Boys, who just so happen to be demons themselves.

"I just wanted to see something different from the Marvel female superheroes that were just sexy and cool and badass," co-director Maggie Kang said of the film. "But I also wanted to see girls who had potbellies and burped and were crass and silly and fun, because that's really what I am. So I just wanted to create something that encompassed all of those elements."

