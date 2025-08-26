KPop Demon Hunters is officially Netflix's most popular movie of all time as the global sensation continues like a freight train

Netflix has officially declared KPop Demon Hunters its "most popular" movie of all time, with 236,000,000 views, and 393,300,000 streaming hours. Next in line is action thriller Red Line, with 230,900,000 views and 454,200,000 streaming hours.

KPop Demon Hunters still hasn't surpassed Red Line's streaming hours, but it's also longer than KPop Demon Hunters, which has a runtime of only 1hr40min as opposed to Red Line's 1hr58mins, which accounts for the discrepancy.

The global sensation has become a freight train with no sign of slowing down, as the Netflix streaming milestone comes hot on the heels of a series of explosively successful 'sing-a-long' screenings in theaters which fans flocked to in droves.

Here's Netflix's official description of KPop Demon Hunters: "When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren't selling out stadiums or topping the Billboard charts, they're moonlighting as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger."

The sing-a-long version of the movie that was released in theaters is now available to stream on Netflix . Meanwhile, the film's fictional KPop group Huntr/x has managed to top pop music charts thanks to the animated movie's extremely catchy soundtrack.

The film's songs are performed by artists including pEJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga; with TEDDY, 24, IDO, DOMINSUK, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, and Ian Eisendrath among the soundtrack’s producers. The songs were written by TEDDY, 24, Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas, while Marcelo Zarvos composed the original score.

KPop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix, with a sequel already reportedly in the works. And if you're looking for what to watch next, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies available right now.