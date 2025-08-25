KPop Demon Hunters singalong version is now available on Netflix after becoming an unexpected box office hit

The singalong version of KPop Demon Hunters is now available on Netflix after topping the domestic box office over the weekend.

With more than 1,300 sold-out screenings across the US and Canada, the film has grossed over $18 million in only three days. Despite being available on streaming for more than two months now, Netflix's animated gem has exceeded expectations on the big screen, even beating Zach Cregger's horror movie Weapons.

On streaming, the film has already become Netflix's second biggest film of all time, and it is expected to overtake Red Notice as the number one soon. The singalong version, which allows viewers to follow the lyrics along with the story, has been released today (August 25) following its box office debut.

The success of KPop Demon Hunters is undeniable, and it's set to keep growing as a wider universe takes shape at Netflix. The streamer has announced that two sequels, a live-action remake, and more projects are reportedly on the table, with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans in negotiations for a follow-up already.

Originally released on streaming on June 20, KPop Demon Hunters follows a girl group named Huntr/x, who are tasked with keeping the world safe from demons through their music. However, problems arise when a group of demons debut as a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, and begins stealing their fans.

Written by Kang and Appelhans alongside Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the film stars Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

EJAE, songwriter for several songs and vocalist responsible for lead character Rumi’s singing parts, made an appearance during a screening of the film last weekend (per The Hollywood Reporter).

"I'm speechless. This has all been insane. I’ve been crying a lot,” she told the crowd. The film’s breakout song, Golden, marked the first time a female group has topped the Billboard Hot 100 since Destiny’s Child in 2001.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.