KPop Demon Hunters has finally landed in Netflix's all-time top 10 after 45 days, and it's on track to beat Red Notice

Netflix's surprise smash hit KPop Demon Hunters is showing no signs of slowing down – and it might even end up becoming the streamer's biggest movie ever.

In the latest viewing figures update, which arrived on August 4, just 45 days after the movie's June 20 release, the movie finally landed in Netflix's all-time top 10 English-language movie chart in fourth place. And, with 158.8 million views and counting, it might even end up beating the current most popular movie ever, Red Notice, which boasts 230.9 million views.

What's On Netflix has crunched the numbers, and, according to the site's predictions, KPop Demon Hunters has a shot at beating the Dwayne Johnson-starring movie, as long as it doesn't suffer too big of a drop off over the coming weeks.

But, KPop Demon Hunters has already made Netflix history as the first movie to reach a new viewing peak in its fifth week, and it's only about halfway through its 91-day viewership tracking period. So, it looks like the animated movie could indeed replace Red Notice on the charts – we'll just have to wait and see.

KPop Demon Hunters focuses on the girl group Huntrix, who protect the human world from demons with the power of their voice. Problems arise when a demonic boy band arrives on the scene to steal their fans and break down the barrier between worlds.

According to a recent report, Netflix is considering two further animated sequels, a live-action remake, and even a stage musical.

The cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun (who already has a starring role in Netflix's all-time biggest show as the Front Man in Squid Game).

