Netflix sensation KPop Demon Hunters could be going up (up up) all the way to the top spot at the box office, thanks to its singalong screenings

KPop Demon Hunters looks set to continue its global domination with its upcoming singalong screenings.

The movie has become Netflix's second biggest film of all time, and it looks like it's on track to overtake Red Notice to become the all-time most popular film very soon.

According to Deadline, the special singalong screenings of KPop Demon Hunters, which are taking place at around 1,700 US locations this August 23 and 24 (with 1,100 already sold out), look set to bring in over $15 million at the US box office. That would put it in the top spot stateside, beating Zach Cregger's horror movie Weapons, which is estimated to draw $13.5 million. So, Huntr/x truly are going up up up, as the song goes.

KPop Demon Hunters is nothing less than a phenomenon at this point, with two sequels, a live-action remake, and more reportedly on the table to build out the universe – and directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are said to be in negotiations for a follow-up already. Multiple songs from the soundtrack have charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Golden" hitting number one.

The movie follows a girl group named Huntr/x, who are tasked with keeping the world safe from demons with their music. Problems arise when a rival demonic boy band hits the scene and begins stealing their fans.

You can also catch a singalong screening of KPop Demon Hunters in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this weekend.