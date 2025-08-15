A KPop Demon Hunters sequel could be on the way as Sony is reportedly in negotiations with directors of the hit Netflix movie

KPop Demon Hunters might be the most viral animated movie of the year – and it looks like we might be getting a sequel.

After a previous report that Netflix was in early talks to develop a sequel, a new report from Puck News claims that it's Sony who has "the contractual right to produce any sequels or spinoffs." Because of this, it's Sony that has entered negotiations with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The report also says that Netflix has "no obligation to renegotiate on the follow-up films," although it was rumored that the streamer was looking into creating a trilogy on top of a live-action remake and a stage musical. Because of the film's success and Sony's enthusiastic involvement, it's likely that the follow-up films will leave streaming and head to theaters.

Kpop Demon Hunters, written by Kang and Appelhans alongside Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, follows a girl group known as Huntrix – who protect the world from demons with the power of their voice. They end up facing off against the Saja boys, a rival boy band who are secretly demons. The cast includes Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

As of August 12, the movie has 184.6 million views and counting, putting it on track to beat out the current most popular Netflix movie, the action-comedy Red Notice, which has a whopping 230.9 million views.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix.