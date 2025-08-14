KPop Demon Hunter singer defends Huntr/x's chart success, lashes out at viral tweet suggesting AI is taking over the music industry: "Are you b****** dumb?"

KPop Demon Hunters isn't just dominating the Netflix's movie chart, it's recently topped the Billboard Hot 100, too -- though the soundtrack's streaming success has left a select few confused.

As fictional girlband Huntr/x's 'Golden' bagged the no. 1 spot, Rei Ami, who provides the singing voice for Zoey, lashed out at a viral tweet that likened the voice actors' performances to AI.

Referencing her co-stars, she candidly wrote, "EJAE, AUDREY NUNA AND I ARE NOT AI — ARE U BITCHES DUMB?!", as fans left replies like, "What are these people thinking?" and "girl, ignore them it's not worth it!!"

Sharing the news that Huntr/x had broken records, with 'Golden' becoming the first female K-Pop song to reach no. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, the original tweet said: "Y'all realize this is one step towards AI completely taking over the music industry as well, right?"

"Have you heard of Gorillaz? It's the same concept. real people with real voices playing fictional characters," one person wrote back, as another added: "Real people sang these songs, bro."

Later, Ami doubled down, tweeting: "[Y'all] I just found out I’ve been AI for 30 years omg help I'm just a code oopsie oh noooooooooo me so sad."

Streaming now, KPop Demon Hunters centers on Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, three pop singers whose music maintains the Honmoon, a magical barrier that prevents evil entities from entering the real world. Naturally, of course, a baddie or two slips through, forcing the trio to take a more combative approach to keeping the dark spirits at bay.

