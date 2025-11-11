KPop Demon Hunters 2 should be an "origin story" or a globetrotting world tour, according to its stars

KPop Demon Hunters' singers pitch their dream sequel ideas

KPop Demon Hunters still showcasing Rumi, Zoey, and Mira eating and shouting
(Image credit: Netflix)

The singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters have revealed their dream ideas for 2029's sequel.

When pressed by Collider on what they'd love to see in KPop Demon Hunters 2, the trio were bursting with pitches for the Netflix follow-up.

"More Korean traditional stuff – traditional history, music, food," EJAE, who provides the singing voice of Rumi, offered.

A sequel has since been confirmed for 2029, though no other info – including the setlist, sadly – is forthcoming.

