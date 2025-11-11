KPop Demon Hunters 2 should be an "origin story" or a globetrotting world tour, according to its stars

The singing voices behind KPop Demon Hunters have revealed their dream ideas for 2029's sequel.

When pressed by Collider on what they'd love to see in KPop Demon Hunters 2, the trio were bursting with pitches for the Netflix follow-up.

"More Korean traditional stuff – traditional history, music, food," EJAE, who provides the singing voice of Rumi, offered.

Audrey Nuna, who performs Mira's songs, added, "I want to see the girls in different cities. I want to see what they bring [globally], because this film has had such a global impact. I think the movie and reality have been having a really crazy conversation with each other, and I'd love to see that continue."

But it's Rei Ami (the singing voice of Zoey and also one of our favorite current Twitter accounts) who might have the most intriguing idea of the lot.

"I would love to see the origin story of how the girls got together," Ami said. The moment in question was only briefly teased during the KPop Demon Hunters runtime, with much of its story pushing forward with the ongoing battle between girl band Huntr/x and a legion of demons.

"If it's not a prequel, then I want Gwi-Ma back. Bring him back. Who's going to be the antagonist? I'm so curious for this next one."

The hot-headed demon king Gwi-Ma was voiced in KPop Demon Hunters by Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun, who also stars in this year's new Park Chan-wook film No Other Choice.

KPop Demon Hunters exploded onto the scene on Netflix earlier this year, fast becoming the streamer's biggest movie ever with over 400 million views and counting. A limited theatrical release also grossed close to $25 million across two separate weekends in August and October.

A sequel has since been confirmed for 2029, though no other info – including the setlist, sadly – is forthcoming.

