After 18 weeks on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed 400 million views

18 weeks after its release, Kpop Demon Hunters is showing no sign of budging from the Netflix charts.

The hit animated movie is still number three on the global top 10 and, after less than five months on the streamer, What's On Netflix reports that Kpop Demon Hunters has now surpassed a whopping 400 million views on the streamer.

It's now the platform's biggest movie ever, beating Red One, the 2021 actioner starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, to the top spot. Netflix is keen to keep capitalizing on the film, too, with news this week that the streamer is making an "unprecedented" deal with Mattel and Hasbro to release dolls, games, and merchandise.

The movie is also returning to the big screen in time for Halloween with a singalong edition after topping the domestic box office earlier this year. A sequel is also potentially in the works, along with a short film. There really is no stopping Huntr/x, it seems.

Kpop Demon Hunters follows girl group members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo), AKA Hunter/x, who moonlight as demon hunters, the latest in a long line who protect the world against demons using their singing voice. Things get a little complicated, however, when a rival, demonic boy band, the Saja Boys, emerge.

Kpop Demon Hunters is streaming now.