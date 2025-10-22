After 18 weeks on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed 400 million views

Kpop Demon Hunters isn't budging from the Netflix top 10

Kpop Demon Hunters
18 weeks after its release, Kpop Demon Hunters is showing no sign of budging from the Netflix charts.

The hit animated movie is still number three on the global top 10 and, after less than five months on the streamer, What's On Netflix reports that Kpop Demon Hunters has now surpassed a whopping 400 million views on the streamer.

