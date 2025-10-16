After topping the box office and becoming Netflix's most popular release, KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters

After the first release was a huge success, the singalong version of Netflix's smash hit KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters once more.

It was initially released in theaters earlier this year, where it topped the domestic box office (beating the horror movie Weapons). Afterwards, the singalong version was made available on Netflix.

Now, you'll be able to sing along to your heart's content over Halloween weekend, which is fitting, considering all the demon hunting. The movie will be re-released in AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and other select theaters through Friday, October 31 to Sunday, November 2 in the US, per Tudum.

The re-release also extends to Canada and other international territories including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

KPop Demon Hunters is nothing short of a global phenomenon, with multiple songs dominating the charts and a sequel potentially on the way (along with a short film). The movie is Netflix's most popular release ever, with a massive 325.1 million views.

But, it looks like the rumored live-action remake might not be happening after all. "There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," co-director Maggie Kang has said of the possibility.

"It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn't work for me," she added.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix now. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.