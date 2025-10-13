KPop Demon Hunters co-directors don't want to see a live-action remake of their Netflix hit: "It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live-action world"

KPop Demon Hunters might have taken over the world, but the co-directors of the Netflix hit aren't keen on the idea of a live-action remake.

While KPop Demon Hunters was racking up views on the streamer, a report claimed that Netflix was considering everything from a trilogy to a stage show, and a live-action remake. But, co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans aren't convinced by the idea.

"There's so many elements of the tone and the comedy that are so suited for animation," Kang told the BBC.

"It's really hard to imagine these characters in a live action world. It would feel too grounded. So totally it wouldn't work for me," she added.

Appelhans agreed: "One of the great things about animation is that you make these composites of impossibly great attributes. Rumi can be this goofy comedian and then singing and doing a spinning back-kick a second later and then freefalling through the sky.

"The joy of animation is how far you can push and elevate what's possible," he continued. "I remember they adapted a lot of different animes and often times, it just feels a little stilted."

While a live-action remake might not be on the way after all, it does look like an animated short is coming soon, and it could be a prequel.

KPop Demon Hunters isn't just Netflix's biggest film ever, but with a massive 325.1 million views, it's the biggest Netflix release ever full stop – dethroning Squid Game season 1, which held the crown for four years with its 265.2 million views.

Recently, concept art for the movie resurfaced, teasing a very different art style for the main trio.

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies.