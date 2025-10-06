Early concept art for KPop Demon Hunters has resurfaced, and the Netflix movie originally had a very different, but very cool, art style

Early concept art has resurfaced for Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters, and it looks like the animated movie once had a very different – but still very cool – art style.

"Extremely excited about the next project I get to work on…" VFX artist Matthew McDonald wrote on Twitter back in February 2024 alongside the concept art, which you can see below.

The image shows the three members of Hunter/x from the back, as they perform on stage to a stadium crowd with their demon-hunting weapons concealed behind them. Above them, the Honmoon peer through a colorful barrier. The girls have different hairstyles from their movie counterparts, and they've been drawn in a more angular style.

Extremely excited about the next project I get to work on... pic.twitter.com/asyOnvkO1AFebruary 1, 2024

"Wonder if it's gonna be golden," replied one fan, referring to Hunter/x's big single. "They look like Hunters, maybe they're after some Demons? Would be rad if they were K-pop artists too," joked another.

The movie follows girl group members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (voiced by Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo) who moonlight as demon hunters, the latest in a long line who protect the world against demons using their singing voices.

Since its release this past June, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's biggest movie ever, beating Dwayne Johnson actioner Red Notice to the top spot. At the end of the streamer's 91-day viewership tracking period for the title, it amassed a whopping 325.1 million views.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming now on Netflix. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the other best movies on Netflix.