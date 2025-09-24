KPop Demon Hunters has ended its 91-day Netflix run with a massive 325.1 million views

KPop Demon Hunters has finished its Netflix run with a triumphant 325.1 million views – the most of any movie or TV show on the platform.

Per What's on Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters' viewership tracking period officially came to an end on September 19, after it was released back on June 20. Netflix records views on new titles for the first 91 days of streaming.

KPop Demon Hunters became Netflix's most popular film ever, beating Red Notice, in August. Then, earlier this month, it became Netflix's most popular release full stop – beating the previous record holder, Squid Game season 1, which held the title for four years with 265.2 million views. Now, the new number to beat is 325.1 million.

The animated movie has taken over the world since its release, charting multiple songs – with 'Golden' hitting number one – and spurring reports of a sequel. Netflix is also reportedly considering a trilogy, a live-action remake, and even a stage show. And, if all that wasn't enough, it looks like a new animated short could arrive soon, too, and it might be an origin story for Huntr/x.

KPop Demon Hunters revolves around Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who together form the girl group Huntr/x. They keep the world safe from otherworldly evil entities with their music, but problems arise when a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, hit the scene and intend on stealing their fans.

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now.