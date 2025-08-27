After becoming the biggest Netflix movie ever, KPop Demon Hunters 2 is reportedly in the works

KPop Demon Hunters is showing no signs of slowing down, with Sony and Netflix reportedly preparing for a sequel.

The animated movie has finally become Netflix's biggest ever film with 236 million views, surpassing Red Notice on the all-time chart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and Sony Pictures are in talks for a follow-up animated sequel (Sony made the original movie, and Netflix released it).

This comes after it was previously reported that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans were in talks for a sequel (and, per the THR report, "preliminary" conversations have happened between Sony and the directors, but there's no deal just yet).

A sequel potentially happening is no surprise at all, considering the singalong version of the first film topped the US box office after its weekend release, and the movie has become a cultural phenomenon, with multiple songs from the soundtrack charting in the Billboard Hot 100 (and 'Golden' hitting number one).

Another report previously indicated that KPop Demon Hunters could become an entire franchise, with two animated sequels, a live-action remake, and even a stage musical reportedly being considered.

The movie's juggernaut success could also continue on Netflix, since it still hasn't completed its 91-day viewer window. Expect its viewing figures to only increase, then.

KPop Demon Hunters follows girl group Huntr/x, who keep the human world safe from demons with their music. Problems arise when a rival, demonic boy band emerges to steal their fans and threaten the barrier between the human and demon world.

While you wait for more demon hunting adventures, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream now.