KPop Demon Hunters is taking over the world with "unprecedented" merch deal as Netflix aims to capitalize on "global fan frenzy"

Netflix's Kpop Demon Hunters has scored a huge merch deal

KPop Demon Hunters still showcasing Rumi, Zoey, and Mira eating and shouting
(Image credit: Netflix)

It looks like there's no stopping new movie KPop Demon Hunters, as after smashing records on the streamer and big screen, the animated film is set to bring a wide range of merchandise to shelves next year.

Netflix has announced that it is partnering with toy companies Mattel and Hasbro in an “unprecedented” deal that will launch a wide range of products based on the franchise. Mattel and Hasbro will be named global co-master toy licensees, giving the companies free rein to develop any KPop Demon Hunters products starting in 2026.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy – we’re talking dancing, singing, and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s CMO. “Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity. As Rumi, Mira, and Zoey say – for the fans!”

Mattel's chief global brand officer, Roberto Stanichi, said Mattel is "thrilled" to be working with the streamer. "Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world." Hasbro's president of toy, licensing, and entertainment, Tim Kilpin, added, "We’re building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way."

