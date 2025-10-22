KPop Demon Hunters is taking over the world with "unprecedented" merch deal as Netflix aims to capitalize on "global fan frenzy"

It looks like there's no stopping new movie KPop Demon Hunters, as after smashing records on the streamer and big screen, the animated film is set to bring a wide range of merchandise to shelves next year.

Netflix has announced that it is partnering with toy companies Mattel and Hasbro in an “unprecedented” deal that will launch a wide range of products based on the franchise. Mattel and Hasbro will be named global co-master toy licensees, giving the companies free rein to develop any KPop Demon Hunters products starting in 2026.

“KPop Demon Hunters unleashed a global fan frenzy – we’re talking dancing, singing, and more screaming than anyone was emotionally prepared for,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s CMO. “Netflix, Mattel, and Hasbro joining forces on this first-of-its-kind collaboration means fans can finally get their hands on the best dolls, games, and merchandise they’ve been not-so-subtly demanding on every social platform known to humanity. As Rumi, Mira, and Zoey say – for the fans!”

Mattel's chief global brand officer, Roberto Stanichi, said Mattel is "thrilled" to be working with the streamer. "Mattel will harness our world-class design, creative, and marketing expertise to introduce a broad range of products across major categories to the delight of fans around the world." Hasbro's president of toy, licensing, and entertainment, Tim Kilpin, added, "We’re building a product lineup that unites storytelling and fandom in a uniquely Hasbro way."

Although KPop Demon Hunters clothing is already available via the Netflix shop, the deal is set to release an even wider range of products, including dolls, action figures, accessories, collectibles, and play sets, from the Barbie company Mattel. Hasbro will launch special plushes, electronics, and more, starting with a special KPop Demon Hunters edition of Monopoly Deal, which will ship in January.

Sadly, it doesn't seem as though any products will be ready for the Christmas period, which is largely due to the fact that the movie was such a surprise hit. However, Spirit Halloween has been able to quickly manufacture KPop Demon Hunters-themed costumes just in time for Halloween. The movie itself is also set to celebrate Halloween in a big way by returning to the big screen on October 31st.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix right now. For more, check out the best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.