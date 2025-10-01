KPop Demon Hunters breaks yet another Netflix record with 15 consecutive weeks in the top 10

Weeks after becoming Netflix's most popular release ever, KPop Demon Hunters is continuing its record-breaking run on the streamer.

This time, the animated musical nabs the record for most weeks in the top 10 for an English-language movie, with an impressive 15 consecutive weeks in the weekly chart (as of the September 22-28 viewing window), per Variety. The previous film to hold the record was Red Notice with 14 non-consecutive weeks in the chart – Red Notice was also, until recently, Netflix's most popular English-language movie.

Impressively, KPop Demon Hunters has also never slipped below number two on the weekly charts, showing just how popular this smash hit continues to be.

The film ended its 91-day viewing period on Netflix with a massive 325.1 million views, which makes it the most watched Netflix title ever, beating Squid Game season 1's previous record of 265.2 million views.

With reports that a sequel is in the works and Netflix could make a whole trilogy, a live-action remake, and even a musical, it looks like the KPop Demon Hunters train isn't going to slow down anytime in the near future. Multiple songs from the soundtrack are still charting, and it looks like there's a short film coming soon, too.

The movie revolves around the girl group Huntr/x, who protect the human world from demons with their music. Problems arise when a new, demonic boy band hits the scene with plans to steal their fans.

You can stream KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix now. For more, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies ever.