KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be coming to cinemas in a "very broad" and "global" theatrical release

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KPop Demon Hunters will be getting the big screen treatment for its sequel

Huntrix performing in KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

Well, this news is Golden: KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be coming to cinemas.

As confirmed by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, the streaming sensation will find a home in theaters and, if you believe his words, it's going to be a widespread release instead of a limited run.

"When the KPop Demon Hunters sequel comes, you can expect a very broad theatrical release," Sarandos said at Bloomberg's Screentime event (via Deadline).

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Sarandos also namechecked the KPop Demon Hunters sequel and Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew as titles that will receive a "big, broad, global release."

In terms of rollout, we're none the wiser. But a glance at Narnia's own stint in cinemas – 50 days – feels like a safe ballpark for what became Netflix's biggest movie ever and a whirlwind success across the industry last year.

Last we heard, KPop Demon Hunters 2 would arrive in 2029. In the meantime, we've had both a McDonald's short with HUNTR/X and sing-along screenings which made bank at the cinema.

Rumi's singing voice – and Oscar winner – EJAE has also identified what she would like to see in the sequel.

"More Korean traditional stuff – traditional history, music, food." she told Collider.

Mira actor Audrey Nuna said, "I want to see the girls in different cities. I want to see what they bring [globally]." Meanwhile, Zoey actor Rei Ami added, "I would love to see the origin story of how the girls got together. If it's not a prequel, then I want Gwi-Ma back. Bring him back. Who's going to be the antagonist? I'm so curious for this next one."

For more, check out our list of best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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