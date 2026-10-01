KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be coming to cinemas in a "very broad" and "global" theatrical release

Well, this news is Golden: KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be coming to cinemas.
As confirmed by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, the streaming sensation will find a home in theaters and, if you believe his words, it's going to be a widespread release instead of a limited run.
"When the KPop Demon Hunters sequel comes, you can expect a very broad theatrical release," Sarandos said at Bloomberg's Screentime event (via Deadline).
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Sarandos also namechecked the KPop Demon Hunters sequel and Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew as titles that will receive a "big, broad, global release."
In terms of rollout, we're none the wiser. But a glance at Narnia's own stint in cinemas – 50 days – feels like a safe ballpark for what became Netflix's biggest movie ever and a whirlwind success across the industry last year.
Last we heard, KPop Demon Hunters 2 would arrive in 2029. In the meantime, we've had both a McDonald's short with HUNTR/X and sing-along screenings which made bank at the cinema.
Rumi's singing voice – and Oscar winner – EJAE has also identified what she would like to see in the sequel.
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"More Korean traditional stuff – traditional history, music, food." she told Collider.
Mira actor Audrey Nuna said, "I want to see the girls in different cities. I want to see what they bring [globally]." Meanwhile, Zoey actor Rei Ami added, "I would love to see the origin story of how the girls got together. If it's not a prequel, then I want Gwi-Ma back. Bring him back. Who's going to be the antagonist? I'm so curious for this next one."
For more, check out our list of best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies.