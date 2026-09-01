Pokemon: Wild Card releases first teaser trailer, featuring a mysterious trading card game player and Mimikyu

Calling all Pokemon fans, the franchise's newest movie has released its first cryptic teaser, introducing us to the feature's mysterious frontrunner.
The new teaser for Pokemon: Wild Card opens with a glistening and seemingly rare Pokemon card. But when it flips, it reveals the shadow of a shapeshifting monster that happens to be none other than Mimikyu, who we later see masquerading as Pikachu. The next frame introduces us to the movie's trading card game player with glowing yellow eyes. Watch the full clip below.
Pokémon: Wild Card | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube
Pokemon is keeping its cards pretty close to its chest in terms of plot details. The rather thin logline reads, "Get ready for Pokémon: Wild Card, an all-new animated film featuring a Pokémon TCG player and Mimikyu!" However, the Pokemon website spills a few more beans, reading, "When the time comes to put their cards on the table, will they have what it takes to achieve their goals?"
However, the way the trailer shows Mimikyu shapeshifting right before we meet the player, whose eyes perfectly match up to the Pokemon logo right at the end seems to be hinting at something. In the logo, the second O has a lightning bolt through it, just like Mimikyu's jagged smile. Could the player really be Mimikyu in disguise?
For those new to the franchise, Mimikyu is a small ghost-type Pokemon who wears a creepy, homemade costume designed to look like Pikachu. However, underneath, Mimikyu is a long-limbed dark figure with claws and beady eyes. Mimikyu uses its disguise to appear less scary or threatening, but it often has the opposite effect.
Fans are certainly looking forward to Wild Card, as not only is the movie set to explore the world of Pokemon trading cards, but it is also the first feature-length animated Pokemon movie in years. The last Pokemon movie to hit screens was Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle in 2020. However, in addition to Wild Card, a stop-motion feature titled Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d and Pichu is on the way from Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman, coming in 2027.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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