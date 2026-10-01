You can get the impressive new Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer three days early, here's how

The Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer doesn't officially arrive until October 4, but there's a way of making it drop out of hyperspace early.
Rather than waiting three more days to get your hands on the model, you can grab it right now if you're signed up to Lego's free Lego Insider membership. This is the toy-maker's loyalty program, and it gets you some handy perks; besides earning you points with every purchase, it provides free gifts with certain sets and allows for early access. That's why Insiders can pick up the Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer today rather than October 4.
This enormous kit is made up of 6,130 pieces and is 53.5 inches long. It doesn't just recreate Darth Vader's flagship, either; there's a to-scale Star Destroyer in there, along with a diorama with all the bounty hunters from Empire Strikes Back. If you're an Insider, you'll also be given a Lego Darth Vader Lightsaber hilt for free with your purchase.
We've been hands-on with this model and gave it four-and-a-half-stars out of five in our Lego Executor Super Star Destroyer review. Although it's a monster of a build (it took us around 15 hours to finish), the attention to detail here is absurd. It really captures the vast scale of the on-screen original, and while we've seen the Executor in similarly lavish form before, this version makes numerous improvements that result in a more accurate tribute - particularly the city-scape in the center.
It'll also makes quite the impact on display. This is the longest Lego set ever made, inching past equally huge kits like the Titanic. That means it'll be *General Grievous voice* a fine addition to your collection.
The downside is obviously that price; it's a lot of credits. Plus, it's awkward to show off due to the size. However, this is one of Lego's biggest models, challenging the new Lego Death Star and what is arguably one of the best Lego sets ever made - the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon. That means it has gravitas on its side, and I think you'd struggle to find many more impressive Star Wars kits.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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