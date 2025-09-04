New Lego Death Star is one of the biggest and most expensive sets ever made

A devastatingly big Lego Death Star set is on its way, and it comes bearing a $1K price tag.

Rumors about an enormous new Lego Death Star have been circulating for a while, but the company had remained silent on the matter until now. So, to misquote Han Solo: it's true. All of it. Its price, the amount of pieces... it's all true. This is a behemoth model with over 9,000 pieces, a whopping 38 minifigures, and a cost to match of $999.99 / £899.99 / AU$1,499.99.

Look at the size of that thing! Cut the chatter, because you'll need both the time and energy to put this together. It's truly the Everest of Lego sets, and is exclusively available from the Lego store.

Due to arrive on October 4 (or October 1 if you're signed up to the free Lego Insiders membership), this is by far the biggest Lego Star Wars set ever made. For comparison, the UCS Millennium Falcon - which is arguably one of the best Lego sets, period - only has 7,541 pieces.

I've gone into more detail below for a full breakdown and analysis of how the set works.

Lego Death Star

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $999.99 / £899.99 / AU$1,499.99 Ages 18+ Pieces 9,023 Minifigures 38 Dimensions H: 28" (70cm) / W: 32" (79cm) / D: 11" (27cm) Product number 75419 Release date October 4, 2025 (October 1 for Insiders)

There's something jaw-dropping about the new Lego Death Star, even in promo images. This thing is huge enough to befit the (fully operational) battlestation, even though it's only a slice of the ship; it's the kind of model that'll draw all eyes when you enter a room due to its size and impressive complexity. If you want a truly show-stopping centerpiece, here it is.

That's because it isn't just a recreation of the first or second Death Stars as seen in the original trilogy; it's a series of dioramas from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, encased in a massive, bowl-like shell that includes the iconic disc and laser array mid-shot. All the greatest hits are here, be it Luke's showdown with Vader in the Emperor's Throne Room, the trash compactor escape, Luke and Leia swinging across the reactor shaft, Grand Moff Tarkin's board room (complete with underlings for Vader to Force-choke), the prison cells, and Han's "we're all fine here now, thank you, how are you?" moment.

All these references mean a fleet of minifigures is needed, so it's no surprise that almost 40 are included in the box. Alongside a fleet of Stormtroopers and all the big names you'd expect, Rogue One's Director Krennic and Galen Erso are featured as well to go on the model's info plaque. This is a nice touch, because they're the primary architects of the Death Star itself.

With all that in mind, it's hard not to be excited about this kit. However, as I've mentioned before, even I'm put off by the $1K price tag. It's realistically not a whole lot more than the Ultimate Collector Series Falcon (which we called the "greatest Lego Star Wars set ever" in our Lego UCS Millennium Falcon review), but $999.99 somehow seems more wince-inducing. It's very unlikely to go on sale like the Falcon often does either, because it's strictly a Lego Store exclusive.

Personally, I would have preferred Lego to sell each diorama scene separately. They can then be combined into the full Death Star as seen here, allowing fans to opt in or out of as much as they want.

Still, there's no denying the majesty of this thing; it really is a sight to behold.

