Despite 3 years of no updates, Zack Snyder still wants to make a Rick and Morty movie

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The Rebel Moon director says "wub a lub a dub dub" to a Rick and Morty film

Rick and Morty new voices
(Image credit: Adult Swim)

If he doesn’t get another shot at The Dark Knight Returns, as he's clearly desperate to, Zack Snyder is still open to the idea of handling something a little different – a Rick and Morty movie.

In his interview with Variety, the director of Justice League and his latest movie, The Last Photograph (which was met with some negative reactions), was asked about the rumored Rick and Morty movie that the show’s co-creator, Dan Harmon, approached him about back in 2023. According to Snyder, that is still very much worth considering. "I do want to make a Rick and Morty movie," he assured. "It would be fun."

Snyder and the reality-hopping duo, Rick and Morty, have a history after the director appeared as himself alongside James Gunn in the episode, 'Ricker Than Fiction.' It's a fun little watch for both him and the now co-creator of DC Studios, who both poke fun at themselves. While there's no doubt that a Snyder-shot Rick and Morty movie would get some attention, though, it’s not the only dream project he has in mind.

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"For the longest time, I’ve been trying to make The Fountainhead into a movie or into a TV show because it’s too long. I’ve written it," he explained, referring to the Ayn Rand book from 1943 that he's been battling with for years. There’s also another page-turner from the director's bookshelf that sounds like a perfect fit and lines up nicely with a genre he's dabbled with twice in the past, and is covered in bite marks.

"Right now, I’m reading a comic book called Dead Samurai," explained Snyder. The comic book series, written by John Dolmayan, is set during a zombie apocalypse and follows a disgraced samurai who has to lead a young girl through a ravaged Japan to reach a temple protected by zombies.

"It really is awesome. I read it and thought, ‘This is a no-brainer.’ It has everything," he assures. "You could imagine beautiful, snow-covered feudal Japanese forests with these bleeding zombies coming for this Throne of Blood samurai with arrows in his back. That’s something we’ve been getting our teeth into a little bit."

If it were either this or Rick and Morty on a feature-length adventure, we're sure Snyder would flock to it, pickles in hand. To see what the best Snyder has to offer, check out our ranking of the best Zack Snyder movies.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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