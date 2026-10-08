Lego Pokemon blind boxes are apparently on the way, and if they're real this will financially destroy me

A Lego Pokemon blind box series just leaked, and to be perfectly honest, I feel as though Lego is very specifically targeting my bank account here.
Reported by longtime leaker @got.cooped on Instagram, these Lego Pokemon blind boxes will apparently be like the Super Mario buildable figure range. These provide a random character or enemy from the Nintendo series with a mini-diorama that you build, and they tend to start from around $10 at Amazon. According to this leak, the Pokemon equivalent will use a similar approach rather than relying molded figures like the ones seen in the Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball at Lego.
Now, it's important to take an announcement like this with a pinch of salt. This is all unsubstantiated rumor rather than fact, after all, and we can't guarantee it'll happen. However, @got.cooped has a good track record for Lego leaks so I'm willing to at least give this the benefit of the doubt.
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No matter what, I hope it's real. Those mini Mario figures are very well done, and even though they may not challenge the best Lego sets for impressiveness, they're excellent stocking-filler gifts for gamers. I don't see any reason why Pokemon wouldn't be just as good, particularly because you can have the buildable figure sat on a base representing their preferred environment (a riverbed for Magikarp, a desert for Sandshrew, etc). The series could even move through the Pokedex with each wave, going through the numbers sequentially. That way, this range could last for years.
Speaking of new kits, an iconic piece of Joker art is being made into a Lego Batman set, but fans are worried it'll haunt kids' nightmares. Plenty of models should also go on offer for this year's Black Friday Lego deals.
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