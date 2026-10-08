The best gifts for gamers in 2026, from cheap presents to show-stopping collectibles

Finding the best gifts for gamers can be tough. Should you buy them the latest game? Are accessories a better idea? And what do you do if they seem to have everything already? Don't worry, the GamesRadar+ experts and I are here to help. If you want to level up your presents this year, check out our tailor-made recommendations, spruced up for 2026.
We go hands-on with the latest games, gadgets, and gear each week, and that means our team's got plenty of ideas when it comes to the best gifts for gamers. As the site's name would suggest, we're gamers ourselves so have chosen the things we'd love to receive… not to mention what's hot right now.
To make sure there's something to suit you regardless of budget, we've selected options from the worlds of PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, retro, and even tabletop games. These items have been especially picked either because we've had practical experience with them or they come highly recommended via countless positive user-reviews. These aren't just novelties; they're gifts for gamers your loved one should actually enjoy.
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
I've been writing about gaming since 2012 across a variety of platforms (from Metro to PC Gamer), but my love of the hobby stretches back even further. I first played on an MS-DOS PC in the mid-1990s before getting a SNES, and now I play everything from PS5 to Nintendo Switch. That means I like to stay up to date with the latest gaming news and trends, which comes in handy when recommending presents like this.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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