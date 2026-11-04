The Elder Scrolls 6 reportedly targeting a 2029 release – 18 years since Skyrim and 11 years since its own reveal

I hope you all enjoyed yesterday's Elder Scrolls 6 news, because it sounds like it'll still be years before it actually releases.
That's according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who – after the game finally re-emerged yesterday with a new tease and official title confirmation – took to Bluesky with a warning for fans to keep their expectations about the game's launch window in check. "Sorry to say this game is still more than 2 years away!" he said at the time.
In a follow-up post, he clarifies that this isn't just his wild speculation, either. "It's not a prediction," he adds. "I know the time frame the game is targeting."
Mysterious. What's more, this sort of timeframe has also been corroborated by others. Windows Central's Jez Corden claims to have heard about a 2029 release window, while content creator JuiceHead says that "2029 is indeed the word on the block," but whatever he heard was from before Xbox got a new CEO in the form of Asha Sharma, and therefore also the company's big "reset" that commenced earlier this year, bringing mass layoffs and reorganization with it.
More than eight years since that initial reveal, it's safe to say that fans have had some practice in that already. If that 2029 release window ends up being accurate, the RPG may end up launching a whopping 11 years after that first teaser, and a full 18 years since its predecessor, Skyrim. I can feel my bones turning to dust.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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