Netflix surprise-drops first trailer for new Stranger Things spin-off prequel Other Worlds

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No, it's not a secret ninth episode

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Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure | Official Announcement | Netflix - YouTube
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Happy Stranger Things Day! Netflix surprise-dropped a teaser-trailer for Other Worlds, a new prequel taking place in 1950s Nevada.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see the sky split open above what appears to be a testing site somewhere in Marion, Nevada circa 1955. At the end of the clip, we see the full title, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, and a release window of 2028.

Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice) is set to direct the first three episodes, with Shawn Levy and the Duffer brothers executive-producing (H/T Variety). Because Stranger Things: The First Shadow takes place in 1959, this puts Otherworlds on a slightly earlier timeline, with the potential to go back even earlier (the same way The First Shadow has flashbacks to 1943). Plot details have yet to be revealed.

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"It's Stranger Things, but also thrillingly fresh, with a new setting, new heroes and villains, and new… actually, we're not allowed to say any more. Now, on to casting. In the meantime: watch the skies, nerds," the Duffers said in a statement.

Fans initially thought that Netflix was dropping that secret ninth episode today... and this is due to the fact that the Weather Channel, the Wheel of Fortune social media accounts, and even the Duffer brothers have been teasing strange things (pun intended) all day in honor of Stranger Things Day, which is celebrated every year on November 6 as it marks that fateful day Will Byers went missing.

Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Story hits Netflix in 2028. The flagship show is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new shows on the way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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