Xbox COO and ex-Minecraft boss leaves Microsoft after just 3 months in the role

Helen Chiang, a Microsoft veteran who was head of Minecraft before transitioning to Xbox Chief Operating Officer (COO), has left the company after 21 years.
The Verge (paywalled) obtained a copy of an internal memo sent by Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announcing Chiang's departure, and as the publication notes, it's surprisingly brief for such a high-profile change in leadership. "Helen Chiang is leaving Microsoft today. I'm grateful for her years of service and wish her well," said Sharma. The memo reportedly notes that Chiang's job responsibilities will be broken up between other Xbox leaders until a new COO is appointed. "We'll share more on COO leadership as plans are finalized," Sharma told employees.
Chiang joined Microsoft in 2005 as a product manager for the company's now-defunct Streets & Trips mapping software and joined Xbox as business manager in 2007. She joined the Minecraft team as senior director in 2014 and made her way up to studio head and then corporate vice president of the Minecraft franchise in 2020. In July 2026, when Sharma announced her big Xbox "reset," Chiang was appointed as the very first Xbox COO, a role that was created as part of Sharma's broader plans for the brand.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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