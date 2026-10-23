Netflix reportedly wanted a $500 million film and TV deal with Xbox – but the counter offer was $800 million

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Netflix reportedly looked to make a deal with Microsoft

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Netflix reportedly wanted to strike a deal with Microsoft to licence Xbox titles for adaptation – and the counter offer was eye-wateringly high.

That's according to Puck News's Matt Belloni, who says that the deal came from Netflix's former Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, who was recently fired and replaced by Peter Rice, a former Disney executive. The offer is said to have been $500 million for seven years to exclusively licence Xbox titles for film and TV adaptations.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma with her business affairs team is said to have returned a counter offer of $800 million. However, with Bajaria no longer in her role, the deal is said to be "off the table." Xbox, meanwhile, is said to be "pursuing smaller deals with more partners."

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While Netflix did not comment on the Puck story, Xbox said: "We have received record-breaking interest in our I.P.; Netflix is a valued partner and we are excited for the forthcoming release of our Minecraft and Diablo animated series together, among other adaptations."

Netflix also recently fired its film boss Dan Lin, though a replacement hasn't yet been found for him.

It's been a mixed year for video game adaptations, with Resident Evil earning great reviews, but The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Street Fighter, and Mortal Kombat 2 debuting to a more mixed response – though The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earned over a billion at the box office.

You can keep up to date on everything that's on the way with our guide to all the most exciting upcoming video game adaptations.

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Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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