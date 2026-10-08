Xbox forms Xbox Pictures to "reach fans beyond gameplay through film and television adaptations" but will remain hands-off

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced the formation of Xbox Pictures, a new division that will attempt to match some of its biggest IP and franchises to production companies in Hollywood.
As per Xbox's own announcement, Xbox Pictures will be focused on "bringing our worlds and characters to new audiences through film, television, and other forms of linear storytelling."
Xbox Pictures will be part of Xbox's new grand plans, which aims to expand beyond its gaming aspirations.
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In a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Sharma described the new restructuring as such: "XP is a play on 'Experience Points' and formalizes four investment areas for us: XBOX PICTURES for film and television adaptations; XBOX PRODUCTS for licensing and merchandise; XBOX PARTNERSHIPS for sponsors and brand partners; and XBOX PLACES for our marquee broadcast and in-person events, theme parks, and other location-based experiences."
To help shepherd Xbox's broadening of its horizons is new XP president Kayleen Walters, former CEO of Mojang.
What that means for the on-screen future of Xbox's properties is currently unclear.
Right now, a Minecraft movie sequel is in the works, while a Gears of War Netflix movie remains in a state of production limbo. Fallout season 3 is currently filming and could be on our screens as soon as May 2027.
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As recently as late August, it was reported that Xbox is pitching some of its biggest names for film and TV adaptations, including Elder Scrolls, Diablo, and Halo (again).
Whatever comes next, it appears Xbox is crystallizing its plans to adapt more games for movies and streaming.
For more, check out the upcoming video game movies in the works. We imagine Xbox will be adding more to this list shortly...