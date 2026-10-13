How to get Differential Microphones in Arc Raiders

Differential Microphones in Arc Raiders are crafting items used primarily to unlock the third stage of the Research Station, but the game doesn't give you a huge amount of information on where to look. Fortunately, I've gone ahead and found multiple Differential Microphones to confirm where you need to check for them, and will lay out what you need to know here.
Arc Raiders Differential Microphone locations
To get the Differential Microphone in Arc Raiders you need to search Technological and Electrical locations in Pendola Pass, the map added as part of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update, which is where I reliably found these Rare-level items.
It's possible that the Mic can be found in other maps, but Pendola Pass seems to have a particularly high spawn rate at the time of writing. If you're looking for good places to check, I recommend the following two locations:
Cielo Sereno Observatory: Technological location with a lot of containers, often a High Level Loot area. This is your best bet in the Pendola Pass Map.
Railroad Junction: An electrical zone North of the Railyard, this isn't particularly valuable in terms of loot, but it does match the conditions needed.
Keep in mind that the Differential Microphone is Rare (though not Epic), so you might have to do a few searches for it to come up. I found it in the open on shelves and counters, as well as in loot-neutral containers like Bins and Crates.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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