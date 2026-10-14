Arc Raiders Ruins and Reverberations guide and walkthrough

The Arc Raiders Ruins and Reverberations quest follows up on all the messing around with antennas from the previous Wires Crossed mission, as now you have to go to Pendola Pass Observatory and set up a Spotter Relay on one last antenna. In actual fact that there's a few steps that evolve out from that point once you've started, and finding the Spotter Relay isn't the easiest thing in the world either, but I'll lay out everything you need to do for the Ruins and Reverberations quest in this full walkthrough below.
How to complete Ruins and Reverberations in Arc Raiders
Ruins and Reverberations in Arc Raiders has you go to Pendola Pass with the goal to connect a Spotter Relay to the antenna on the roof of the Cielo Sereno Observatory, but in reality there's a secondary challenge that spirals out once complete that first quest that you're not told about. You also need to get a Spotter Relay if you don't already have one in Arc Raiders, which is its own challenge.
How to get a Spotter Relay
Spotter Relays are, suitably enough, dropped by Spotters when you kill them. Spotters are the circular flying drones that hang around Bombardiers and mark players nearby. They're very easy to kill, but the danger is that if they see you, the Bombardier will try to kill you with arcing explosive mortar shots.
It's best to make noise far away to draw the Spotter's attention, then use a stronger weapon to try to drop them before they can spot you. If the Bombardier works out where you are, hide and wait for it to move on before searching the Spotter wreckage.
Connect a Spotter Relay to the antenna on the roof of the Cielo Sereno Observatory
Once you have the Spotter, head into the Pendola Pass map, where you'll find the Cielo Sereno Observatory on the North east side. I heavily recommend you bring either a grappling hook, zipline or snap hook with you.
Once there, head to the exterior roof so you're clambering around on the building. There are several antennas, but the one you want is on the South side, at the halfway point of the building. Interact with it and use the Spotter Relay to get... a bad result. Don't worry, it can be fixed.
Weld the wires in the crawlspace under the control room to redirect power
To find the wires you need to weld, drop through the holes in the roof into the main observatory, then explore the rooms nearby until you find one of the holes in the floor that allow you to explore the darkened crawlspace beneath the entire building, but above the catwalks. Once inside, head as far South as you can go, then follow the corridor down there until you're exactly beneath the antenna, and you'll see the interaction point to weld.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After that you simply need to head back to the roof and interact with the antenna again in order to complete the quest. Keep in mind that when you do, it will generate a very loud noise that both Arc and other players will be able to hear.
However, at that point the quest is over and you'll be able to collect the rewards upon extraction. Those rewards are:
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.