Charlie Cox was prepared for Daredevil: Born Again to be canceled after season 3: "We had a good sense"

Charlie Cox knew Daredevil: Born Again was going to be canceled ahead of time.
"[There was] a little bit more planning and emotional support. We knew about it [this time]," Cox tells GamesRadar+ at New York Comic Con. "We had a good sense [it was going to be canceled]."
Even so, the news blindsided fans: last month, reports dropped that revealed Daredevil: Born Again would be canceled after its third season. There has been further speculation that the finale has been tweaked to be more definitive and less open-ended.
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So, Daredevil has been hit with the three-season curse once more, having also been canceled on Netflix after three seasons.
This time, however, we at least get a mini-Defenders reunion to make up for it, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Danny Rand all making a return to the street-level scene.
"I've never been a part of a cast where the chemistry is just so innate, not only with the actors but also the way the characters interact with each other. It's special. The Defenders are special," Jones explained to GamesRadar+ at NYCC.
"The more they can flesh that out, the more the fans are gonna be happy because the fans really want it. Especially between me and Mike and Heroes for Hire. Something like that, I know people are desperate for. We'll get a glimpse of that maybe in season 3."
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Whatever comes next, Cox isn't ruling out a Daredevil appearance in future MCU movies – even as Born Again comes to a close.
Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will premiere on Disney Plus in March 2027.
In the meantime, discover the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows currently in the works.