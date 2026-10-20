Charlie Cox says his son was "devastated" by Daredevil: Born Again season 3 cancellation: "The color drained from his face"

Charlie Cox has shared that is wasn't just him who was disappointed by the news that Daredevil: Born Again is ending with season 3, but also his six-year-old son.
Speaking to People, he said of the cancellation: "I don't think I am prepared for it. It's been 12 years of my life. I think it's very likely that at the end of my career, whenever that is, this character will be the most important to me. I don't know if you can prepare yourself for that. I'm trying to prepare my son for it more than I'm preparing myself. He's devastated."
Cox went on to add about the moment he told his young son the news. "He's six. So he's just coming on to the 'my dad’s a superhero' kind of stuff," he continued. "When I told him, the color drained from his face. It didn't occur to me that he'd be so impacted by it, so it's very sweet."
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The third season of the revived show will be the final outing. Marvel head of TV Brad Winderbaum previously said that it was always planned to run for three seasons, just like the original Netflix show did. However, he also hinted that viewership numbers may have been a factor.
"'Save Daredevil' is great but we also need 'hashtag Watch Daredevil'," he told the Brandon Davis show. "The biggest leverage I have, and I say this all the time, is the actual viewership numbers. That's what people are looking for, that's where I get my power to be able to make something or not."
However, Cox is hoping this isn't the end of the road for his superhero as he could return to the MCU in another project. "Maybe this will open the door for that," he told GamesRadar+ at NYCC, when asked if Daredevil could return. "We'll see."
Daredevil: Born Again season 3 will release in 2027. For more from the MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows.
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