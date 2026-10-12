After the cancellation of Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox hopes Matt Murdock will be in more Marvel movies

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Exclusive: Charlie Cox appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but hopefully we'll see him in another MCU movie soon

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again season 2.
(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Daredevil: Born Again season 3 is set to be the show's last, but it won't be the end of Matt Murdock in the MCU (or so we hope).

"Maybe this will open the door for that," a tight-lipped Charlie Cox tells GamesRadar+ at NYCC, when asked if we'll see Daredevil in an upcoming MCU movie. "We'll see."

Before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again in 2025, Matt Murdock briefly appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's lawyer as he faces public scrutiny after having his identity doxxed by Mysterio in Far From Home. A stunned Peter is unaware of Matt's powers, as he manages to catch a brick thrown through the apartment window by a protester. When Peter asks how he was able to do that, Matt replies: "I'm a really good lawyer." The cameo marked Cox's first appearance in the MCU, officially making the Netflix Daredevil series canon.

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It was recently announced that Daredevil: Born Again would end after three seasons on Disney Plus, much like the Netflix series did back in 2018. During the Marvel TV and Animation panel at NYCC, Cox joked that the cancellation was the "#SaveDaredevil" internet campaign happening all over again. He told GR+, however, that he and the cast went into filming Born Again season 3 with the "feeling that it would be the end of an era."

Daredevil: Born Again has wrapped filming, but does not yet have a release date. For more, here's every other Marvel update from the Marvel TV New York Comic-Con panel.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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