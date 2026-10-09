Finn Jones teases Heroes For Hire arc in Daredevil: Born Again season 3

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Exclusive: The Iron Fist shares details about a potential new business plan in the MCU 

In an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ at New York Comic-Con, Finn Jones revealed that he and a friend may be going into business together in Daredevil: Born Again. The third and final season of the Disney+ show will reunite him with his former Defenders, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter). However, fans may be most excited to see Jones and Colter back together, as the two could finally partner up as the Heroes for Hire.

Speaking about the superhero reunion that's been almost a decade in the making, Jones talked about what it feels like to be back on the beat as part of the street-level team. That's before he let slip that the sought-after partnership between Luke and Danny will appear in some form or another in the new season.

"It's weird. I've never been a part of a cast where the chemistry is just so innate, not only with the actors but also the way the characters interact with each other. It's special. The Defenders are special," assured Jones. Of course, with Matt behind bars, Danny and Luke have to step in and, well, defend New York City, presumably while Jess rolls her eyes at them for the umpteenth time, which is exactly what we want. "The more they can flesh that out, the more the fans are gonna be happy because the fans really want it. Especially between me and Mike and Heroes for Hire," hinted Jones. "Something like that, I know people are desperate for. We'll get a glimpse of that maybe in season 3 of Daredevil."

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It was always the hope that eventually we'd see Luke and Danny set up Heroes for Hire Inc. in the MCU. The company that was established by the two super friends in 1978 provided both protection and investigation services for the right fee. Previous clients have included Tony Stark and even Doctor Doom, who got a pasting from Luke Cage after trying to scam him out of $200. The company continued for years, with other heroes signing up to provide their services, including Scott Lang's Ant-Man, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man.

It remains to be seen how much the Heroes for Hire will be involved in Born Again season 3. Could we see Luke and Danny in lengthy stakeouts monitoring the activities of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio)? Will Luke ask anyone at one point, "Where's my money, honey?" We'll have to wait until the show returns next year to find out. For every other upcoming MCU movie and show, check out our guide.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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