Skate Tree codes (October 2026) for free Points

Skate Tree codes will give you a head start in this skateboarding game, which may look similar to an EA classic but is entirely unrelated. Playing with a controller is highly recommended, as you'll need to flick the controls in different directions to pull off various tricks and moves to start racking up the points.
There is currently one launch promo to get players started, which unlocks a chunk of Points to take to the Shop and spend on cosmetics to change your appearance in this sporty Roblox experience. If you're ready to start shredding some lines, then these are the codes for Skate Tree and how to redeem them.
If you'd prefer more general promos that unlock rewards used in all of your experiences, then we also have the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Skate Tree codes
The following Skate Tree codes are currently available to redeem:
RNEDAY – 15,000 Points (expires October 15, 2026)
At the time of writing there is just one code for Skate Tree available, but the experience has only recently launched so there should be more to follow in the future. The first promo unlocks a big chunk of Points, which you can take to the Shop and put towards a purchase from there.
There are a number of ways to redeem Skate Tree codes, with the easiest being to hit the Menu button at the top of the screen and then choose the Redeem Code option from the list. This will open the ENTER YOUR CODE screen, where you can use the TYPE OR PASTE A CODE text box to enter a promo then hit REDEEM to get your reward.
You can also access this code entry screen by selecting REDEEM CODES from the initial splash screen, or the REDEEM CODE option at the bottom of the Shop screen. Codes for Skate Tree are not case sensitive as they are automatically converted to all-caps as you type them into the text box, so just make sure you use the correct spelling.
Expired Skate Tree codes
No expired codes
There are no expired Skate Tree codes at the moment, as the experience has only recently launched. However, the first promo already has an expiry date attached and it's soon, so make sure you've grabbed that reward while you still can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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