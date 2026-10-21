Football Manager 27 is getting a free preview for everyone on PC for 5 days, to restore faith after FM26's disastrous launch last year

Last year was not a good one for the Football Manager series. In a display of confidence in this year's course correction, FM27 is going live for a limited time ahead of launch to ensure everyone understands that things are different now.
The move was announced on social media by Sports Interactive. This limited preview period will start on October 29, and it'll last until November 3, putting it right over Halloween weekend. The best part? It's completely free for everyone.
Hopefully, nobody will wind up frightened by what they discover; instead, it'll be the comfort people want during the scariest few days of the year. "From October 29 to November 3, experience five free days of Football Manager 27 across Steam, Epic, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass," says the official blurb.
As you can tell, this spans all the major PC gaming platforms, which is handy. Regardless of where you were planning to pick up the game, you can get involved. Should you take part, the demo ends exactly one week before the full release, giving you time to get in your pre-order if you wind up enjoying it.
Sadly, some kind of damage control was absolutely necessary about FM26. Although the transition to Unity was seen as a worthwhile move overall, a longer-than-usual development cycle - wherein FM25 was skipped - resulted in a glitchy game, missing features and mechanics that had long been part of the series.
It now holds the distinction of being the lowest rated entry on Metacritic. Not something anyone wants to talk about. But that was then, this is now, and it seems FM 27 will treat all of that like a bad dream.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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